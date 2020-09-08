  1. Home
Descript Stock Voices

Free ultra realistic text to speech for voiceover projects

Free ultra realistic text-to-speech voices you can use to generate narration for your voiceover project.
Andrew Mason
Hello! A little over a month ago, Descript released Overdub, our technology for creating an ultra realistic text to speech clone of your voice. Now, we're releasing Stock Voices - a versatile set of high quality Overdub voices that you can use (for free!) for your voiceover projects. Listen to them in the demo! And if you haven't checked out Descript, it's an magical audio / podcast editor. descript.com
Ryan HooverFounder, Product Hunt
This would be particularly useful for podcast ads (or dramatic movie trailers).
