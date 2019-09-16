Log InSign up
Descript Podcast Studio

It's how you make a podcast.

Descript is a podcast editing tool that lets you record, edit, and mix audio by editing text. We use AI to make editing simple while maintaining the power and flexibility of profession audio production suites.
Andrew Mason's Descript snags $15M, acquires Lyrebird to let users type text to create audio in their own voicesThe boom in popularity for podcasting has given a new voice to the world of spoken word content that had been largely left for dead with the decline of broadcast radio. Now riding the wave of that growth, a startup called Descript that's building tools to make the art of creating podcasts &#8...
Descript Podcast Studio (and other news)Today we're releasing the version of Descript we've dreamed of since conceiving of the company: A full multitrack podcast production studio. If you make podcasts, or you're thinking about making podcasts, download Descript and play around with the tutorial project. You've never seen anything like it - it's a ground-up reimagining of what media editing should look like.
Discussion
Andrew Mason
Andrew Mason
Maker
Hi everyone! Andrew here, CEO of Descript. When we started Descript a few years ago, this is the release we always had in our minds - an end-to-end podcast production studio wrapped in a user experience that was as approachable and flexible as a document. Whether you're a seasoned podcaster or a newcomer, we hope you'll download Descript and give it a try - we've found it really makes you interact with audio in a new and more creative way. I take that back: by joining forces with Lyrebird, this release turned into something far beyond what we could have imagined. With the release of Overdub, you can now correct your voice recordings by typing. It's the first of many AI-powered features we plan to ship together to reduce the friction of creative expression. You can try a demo and sign up for the beta here: descript.com/lyrebird-ai I'll be hanging around the comments today (and so will the Lyrebird founders, The Lyrebird founders, @kundan2511, @adbrebs and Jose Sotelo) to answer any questions you might have.
Kirsten
Kirsten
Interesting
Marius Masalar
Marius Masalar
This looks amazing—congrats on getting it here, folks! I've been looking at Descript since the early days and seeing it turn into such a mature and futuristic take on audio editing is awesome. Major kudos for the video too, it's hilarious. I'm guessing it was Sandwich's work? :)
