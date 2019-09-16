Descript Podcast Studio

Discussion
Hi everyone! Andrew here, CEO of Descript. When we started Descript a few years ago, this is the release we always had in our minds - an end-to-end podcast production studio wrapped in a user experience that was as approachable and flexible as a document. Whether you're a seasoned podcaster or a newcomer, we hope you'll download Descript and give it a try - we've found it really makes you interact with audio in a new and more creative way. I take that back: by joining forces with Lyrebird, this release turned into something far beyond what we could have imagined. With the release of Overdub, you can now correct your voice recordings by typing. It's the first of many AI-powered features we plan to ship together to reduce the friction of creative expression. You can try a demo and sign up for the beta here: descript.com/lyrebird-ai I'll be hanging around the comments today (and so will the Lyrebird founders, The Lyrebird founders, @kundan2511, @adbrebs and Jose Sotelo) to answer any questions you might have.
This looks amazing—congrats on getting it here, folks! I've been looking at Descript since the early days and seeing it turn into such a mature and futuristic take on audio editing is awesome. Major kudos for the video too, it's hilarious. I'm guessing it was Sandwich's work? :)
