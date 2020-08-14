  1. Home
Descent

Cross-device cloudless file transfer app

#1 Product of the DayToday
A cross-platform peer-to-peer mesh file transfer application that works on all devices without a cloud, bandwidth limitations, or privacy concerns.
Eric Toral
Maker
Secure and easy to use when you need to share large or sensitive material without worrying about having it in the cloud somewhere
ॐ PROGRESS ॐ
Great tool. Strongly recommend. Quick and easy!
Vadim Brin
Works great, just as promised, no more headaches when it comes to sharing large files.
Igor Mileshin
Maker
We created this product to allow people to securely share files regardless of their OS system, or where they are in the world.
Pawel Lubiarz
Great idea to make it that simple!
