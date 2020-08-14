Descent
Cross-device cloudless file transfer app
Discussion
2 Reviews
Eric Toral
Maker
Secure and easy to use when you need to share large or sensitive material without worrying about having it in the cloud somewhere
Great tool. Strongly recommend. Quick and easy!
Works great, just as promised, no more headaches when it comes to sharing large files.
Maker
We created this product to allow people to securely share files regardless of their OS system, or where they are in the world.
Great idea to make it that simple!
