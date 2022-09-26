Sign in
Derrick App
Build lead lists in seconds on LinkedIn, email and much more
Collect, Clean, and Enrich Leads directly in google sheet ! Bye bye cumbersome .csv, and multiple tools. Do all your Scraping, Enrich, Find Email and Cleaning in one place.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Tech
by
Derrick App
About this launch
Derrick App
Build lead lists in seconds: LinkedIn, email…and much more !
Derrick App by
Derrick App
was hunted by
Jonathan Maurin
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Tech
. Made by
Jonathan Maurin
,
Brice Maurin
and
Dimitri Hertz
. Featured on September 28th, 2022.
Derrick App
is not rated yet. This is Derrick App's first launch.
