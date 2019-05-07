Ask
Ship
Makers
Jobs
Events
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
DepthBlur for Android
DepthBlur for Android
One click portrait effect to your photos using AI
Android
Photography
+ 1
Featured
2 hours ago
Tweet
Share
Embed
Add portrait mode like blur effect to all your new and old photos using DepthBlur which uses AI to make your subject stand out from background.
Reviews
Would you recommend DepthBlur for Android to a friend?
0
0
0
Discussion
Hunter
Dhruv Gupta
Makers
Dhruv Gupta
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.