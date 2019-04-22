Use ML to automatically add background blur like "portrait mode" to any photo. Yes, *any image* captured from any platform like Snapchat, Instagram, etc. It can be a screenshot or any old photo you found.
Fraser Smith@frassmith · Software Developer, Shanghai, China
I just tried this on my iPad Pro. As far as I can see, it just blurs the entire image. I'm not quite sure what's going wrong. I've been using DPTH for a few weeks now and it seems to be better and more adjustable than this.
Akhil TolaniMaker@saltb0x · iOS App Developer
@frassmith Hey, so DepthBlur uses semantic segmentation so it only works on the following objects (mentioned in the description of the app) - people, pets, vehicles, household items, scenery, plants, tables, chairs, etc.
