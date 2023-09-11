Products
Home
→
Product
→
DepsHub
DepsHub
Automated AI-powered dependency management made easy
Your AI-powered co-pilot for effortless dependency management. Streamline updates, licenses, and security with precision. Autopilot mode, license checks, and intelligent updates - all in one place. Say hello to seamless development.
Launched in
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
DepsHub
About this launch
DepsHub
AI-powered dependency management made easy
DepsHub by
DepsHub
was hunted by
Andriy Semenets
in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Andriy Semenets
. Featured on September 13th, 2023.
DepsHub
is not rated yet. This is DepsHub's first launch.
