DepsHub

DepsHub

Automated AI-powered dependency management made easy

Your AI-powered co-pilot for effortless dependency management. Streamline updates, licenses, and security with precision. Autopilot mode, license checks, and intelligent updates - all in one place. Say hello to seamless development.
Launched in
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
 by
DepsHub
About this launch
DepsHub - AI-powered dependency management made easy
DepsHub by
DepsHub
was hunted by
Andriy Semenets
in Software Engineering, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Andriy Semenets
. Featured on September 13th, 2023.
