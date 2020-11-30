Deprocrastination 2.0

discussion
Vita Benes
Maker
Co-founder of deprocrastination.co
Hello ProductHunt! We've just released our new guide for makers, writers, students, and others who struggle with procrastination! It will teach you: * How to change yourself successfully * How to increase your motivation forever * How to stop being distracted (and focus) * How to increase your self-esteem * How to stop beating yourself up ... and much more There are over 70 illustrations and over 300 pages (but don't worry, you don't have to read them all). The first 6 chapters are for everyone. They deal with procrastination in general. The next 12 chapters are optional. You can read them only if they're relevant to you. It took us 10 years of experimenting, reading, thinking, and working with others to put this together. We've done the work so that you don't have to. The audio version will be ready later this week, but the web version and PDF are ready now! There's a launch discount on our site for the next 24 hours, so don't procrastinate checking it out!
