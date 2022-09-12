Products
Home
→
Product
→
Dentaline
Ranked #9 for today
Dentaline
Periodontal and Odontogram Charting Powered by AI
Dentaline is empowered by AI assistance which enables fast and accurate X-ray decryption.
Launched in
Health
by
Dentaline
Terra
About this launch
Dentaline
Periodontal and Odontogram Charting Powered by AI
Dentaline by
Dentaline
was hunted by
Bardhyl Bytyqi
in
Health
. Made by
Bardhyl Bytyqi
. Featured on September 13th, 2022.
Dentaline
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. This is Dentaline's first launch.
