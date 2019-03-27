Demo Remote reads code blocks from any markdown file and renders them on any device with a web browser making it easy to control snippets in live demos. Tapping a code block makes the content instantaneously available to be pasted on your Mac!
Pat Murray
Hi everyone! Thanks @developerjack for hunting, excited to ship another cool product. This is for people who do any sort of live demo that involves typing (e.g., live coding demos) and wants to have the demo go smoothly. The app takes a markdown file with code blocks and allows you to control the pasteboard on your Mac. The gif above does a great job of showing off how it works. Let me know if you have any questions, or if you use it in your presentations. I have, and it works great! Cheers, Pat
