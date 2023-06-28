Products
Home
→
Product
→
DemandsAI
DemandsAI
AI prepare demand letters quickly and accurately for legal
Visit
Upvote 15
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
DemandsAI is an AI-powered solution that helps law firms prepare demand letters more quickly and accurately. Law firms can expect to achieve higher settlements, win more cases, and save valuable time and money.
Launched in
Legal
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
by
Filevine
About this launch
Filevine
The Operating Core for Legal
1
review
15
followers
Follow for updates
DemandsAI by
Filevine
was hunted by
Cain Elliot
in
Legal
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Cain Elliot
. Featured on June 29th, 2023.
Filevine
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Filevine's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report