Demand Sage for HubSpot
Google Sheets based reporting and analytics for HubSpot
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Onur AkpolatTechnologist
Interesting to see integrated tools like this. In BI its often challenging to work in silos and build custom data pipelines. The SQL access looks cool too. Does SAGE() support standard SQL or is it your custom language?
Share
Upvote (3)
@onurakpolat Yup! We think the "connected" spreadsheet is a huge part of the solution to data silos -- it blends structured and unstructured data... it blends SaaS and 1st party data. It is the ultimate flexible data workspace. On the SQL front, we support standard Postgres SQL! Our queries look something like this... =SAGE("SELECT first_name, email from contacts ORDER BY createdate desc LIMIT 10")
@randydailey ah nice, thanks.
UpvoteShare
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 We’ve spent the past 18 months working on a new product that brings powerful business intelligence tools into the hands of more people, inside the places where they're already working — spreadsheets. "Spreadsheet" doesn't need to be a 4 letter word. Demand Sage packs your spreadsheet with features, transforming it into a powerful no-code workbench for your HubSpot data. What you get: ✅ Automatically updating tables and report ✅ Access to granular, record level data ✅ Pre-built dashboards & reports available with a click ✅ No-code building blocks for creating any report ✅ SQL Access via =SAGE() query DEMAND SAGE'S BASE FEATURES ARE FREE FOREVER We hope this product helps you get even more out of HubSpot. We’d love to hear your feedback and are happy to answer any questions you have 🙌 https://www.demandsage.com
Share
Upvote (3)
This looks promising, but how is this for free?
@tristancelebi Hey Özgür! Great question, we'll be adding new premium data connectors and features in 2021 to monetize. There's no strings attached -- we don't sell your data or anything like that
@randydailey Good to know! Can you tell what kind of premium features you are planning to add? Or is it a state secret 😉
UpvoteShare
This looks like an interesting add on to HubSpot. What insights were you guys missing in the regular HubSpot reports that motivated you to create this?
Share
Upvote (2)
@ryanchaliff thanks Ryan! There are many insights that we've always found easier to unlock in spreadsheets, here are a few: 1. Doing any sort of modeling, like building revenue forecasts 2. Full funnel performance dashboards that aggregate data from multiple sources (HubSpot, Google Analytics, non-SaaS data, etc) into one giant view of funnel performance. 3. Easily exploring things like your contacts database through pivot tables that allow for infinite slicing and dicing. This helps back into things like what your ideal customer profile is, or what contact traits lead to conversion.