DeltaSqrd
DeltaSqrd
Data & AI driven tools for e-commerce
Visit
Upvote 3
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
DeltaSqrd provides a suite of tools to make your online business even better. Leveraging analytics, machine learning and other state-of-the-art technologies all in one beautiful dashboard! To learn more check out DeltaSqrd's website
Launched in
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Business Intelligence
by
DeltaSqrd
About this launch
DeltaSqrd
E-commerce tools and analytics
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
DeltaSqrd by
DeltaSqrd
was hunted by
João Romo
in
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Business Intelligence
. Made by
João Romo
and
János Hajdu Ráfis
. Featured on July 20th, 2022.
DeltaSqrd
is not rated yet. This is DeltaSqrd's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Daily rank
#24
Weekly rank
#86
