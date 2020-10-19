discussion
Romain Briaux
Definitely a great idea, very nice looking and the modularity is really appreciable! Can't wait to receive mine 😊
Samuel Medvedowsky
Maker
@rbriaux Thanks Romain. We're pretty excited too - to start sending Deltaboards your way 💪
Samuel Medvedowsky
Maker
We're 3 climbers and friends and the past 2 years we worked on the Deltaboard, a modular & upgreable climbing hangboard. With all the covid and gym restrictions, it's the perfect training tool for climbers who want to keep training at home. We designed it so you can vary your trainings and adapt them based on what you fancy or want to focus on. We designed a variety of holds and we keep designing new ones. We also have some plans for a portable version, and a screwless fixing / fixtureless system. After the campaign, we will sell holds individually, so you can get the holds you only need. You'll even be able to just get the nuts and create your own holds. If you have any questions on the Deltaboard, let us know
