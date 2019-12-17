Discussion
Nicolas Van Hoorde
Hi everyone! We're super proud to release and announce our Delta 3.0 update! For those who don't know what Delta is - it's considered (without wanting to sound arrogant) as one of the best cryptocurrency trackers out there. On the one hand, Delta is great for people that want to use it as a portfolio tracker, as it allows you to enter your cryptocurrency investments very easily and get a clear overview of your investments and the profit or loss attached to it. On the other hand, Delta has grown into a cryptocurrency tracker platform in general. You can track prices and set up a Watchlist, get an instant glimpse of the Markets and get curated News based on the cryptocurrencies that you follow. With this 3.0 update, we 'overhauled' our design and tidied a lot of stuff up, making the whole experience a lot nicer. In 2018, we won the Webby Judges Award for best Mobile User Interface, so we knew not to go change the entire thing. Never change a winning theme? Sorry! 😅It's not just visuals - performance got a major boost (which was quite challenging, being a React Native app) and we also added some features that had been highly requested by our users. Either way, after the news of eToro acquiring us got out, we started working on our 2020 plans (and they're pretty cool!). But we naturally wanted to finish this update, as this really puts us in an excellent position to keep building on what Delta is today. We hope you like the new look & feel and we're excited to share our huge plans soon. :) The Delta Team ∆
@nicolasvh Great job again ! I've been there from the start and I could see the evolution of Delta ! Good team !
