A new community delivery app.
An illustration:
If Jim is going to McDonald at 7 pm, he will enter that in the App. Following this others can make requests to him for delivering items from McDonald.
Jim monetizes his run and you get your product delivered!
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Abhishek JainMaker@abhishekjain9925 · Engineer, entrepreneur
I built this app because when I was in college there was no delivery system available on our campus, outside food delivery services could not enter the college premises without a valid ID. So, the only way was to crowd-source it! DelOr is a new community delivery app. It’s delivered by you and your friends making the entire process a whole lot convenient and friendly. Anything can be ordered across the campus/city via the app. Use DelOr to make extra money helping your friends when you’re already getting food and stuff for yourself. When you need something, just ask and a friend will pick it up for you. An illustration: If Steve is going to McDonalds at 7 pm, he will enter that in the App. Following this others can make requests to him for delivering items from McDonalds. Steve monetizes his run and you get your product delivered!
Upvote Share·