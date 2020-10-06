Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Deliveries 9.0
Deliveries 9.0
Track your packages
iPhone
iPad
+ 5
Deliveries tracks of all your packages, so you always know when they’re going to arrive.
Whether it's the latest gadget you've preordered, or a new graphic novel you can't wait to dive into, Deliveries will keep tabs on it so you don't miss the doorbell.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
2 hours ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
1 Review
5.0/5
Chris Messina
Hunter
Mentor
#1 Product Hunter! 🏆 ko-fi.com/chris
This is a massive new update to the venerable package-tracking app... and a major business model shift, similar to other Mac Apps, like Fantastical...
moving to an annual subscription model!
(Previous buyers get an 18 month complimentary subscription, which seems pretty fair.)
New in version 9.0
A fresh look:
We’ve touched up every detail to make it easier to keep track of your shipments.
Subscriptions:
Try Deliveries for a month to see if it works for you, or subscribe yearly for a significant discount. One subscription gives you access to Deliveries on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. If you previously purchased the app, you’ll still get most features for no extra charge. Learn more at juncld.com/subs
Tracking history:
For most services, the full history is shown in the app, and it’s archived with the delivery if you ever need to look it up.
Easier to add deliveries:
It’s faster to add new shipments, with improved suggestions, and an “import” option to add multiple shipments from popular sites.
Drag and drop:
Drop emails, links, or text onto the app to add shipments. You can also drag deliveries to other apps, like Mail or Safari.
Multiple selection:
Hold shift or command on your keyboard and click to select multiple items, then archive or share several items at once. You can also use Select All in the Edit menu. If you accidentally delete something, choose Undo.
Sync:
Both iCloud and Junecloud are faster and more reliable. You can also use both, for the benefits of iCloud without missing out on Junecloud features like “Mail to Deliveries” and web access.
Export:
save a complete backup of your active and archived items. Open the File menu, then Export, then choose “All Deliveries”. You’ll get a single file with everything, so it’s easy to share or re-import later.
Placeholders:
Previously labeled “Other”, placeholders now include buttons to quickly edit them or mark them as delivered.
Dates:
the year is now shown for dates further away. On the details screen, click on a countdown like “delivered in 5 days” to see the actual date.
Item name suggestions:
Type a few letters and Deliveries will suggest previous item names.
Help with mistakes:
As you enter information, small mistakes like extra spaces are cleaned up automatically. If you try to save a delivery with an invalid tracking number, the app will let you know, so you can fix the typo or choose a different service.
Archived items:
They’re no longer dimmed out, so they’re easier to read. You can also edit item names without restoring.
Source details:
Deliveries added through email or Safari now include information about where they came from. Click to open the email or web page.
Sorting:
Your manual sort order now syncs with iCloud.
Internet Access Policy:
Apps like Little Snitch can now explain what each connection is used for.
You didn’t miss versions 4 through 8—we bumped up the number to match Deliveries 9 for iOS. This should make it easier to tell which versions match up.
On macOS Catalina or later, passwords and session data are saved so all parts of the app can access them. If you occasionally see prompts for keychain access, you’ll see fewer requests over time, and eventually you won’t see them at all.
Many other improvements to performance and reliability.
Note:
macOS 10.14 or later is required.
Supported services
Amazon
Including Amazon.com, Amazon.ca, Amazon.co.uk, Amazon.co.jp, Amazon.de, Amazon.at, Amazon.es, Amazon.fr, and Amazon.it, Amazon.in, as well as Amazon Payments. When you track an Amazon order you’ll get tracking details from many of the shipping companies they use, including the US Postal Service, UPS, OnTrac, LaserShip, Ensenda, Prestige, and more.
Apple.com
Including all international stores.
Aramex
Shop and Ship deliveries only.
Canada Post
(Postes Canada)
Chronopost
(France)
DHL
Including Express deliveries in most countries, as well as most shipments in Germany. Currently DHL GlobalMail information can only be shown in an online view. We do not currently support DHL Express Germany, DHL Parcel UK, SmartMail, DHL ActiveTracing, or DHL Freight.
DPD
Germany. Currently DPD UK information can only be shown in an online view.
FedEx
Including most countries, as well as FedEx SmartPost. We do not currently support FedEx UK.
GLS
Including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, and Spain
Hermes Logistik Gruppe
(HLG) Germany only.
Japan Post
Including EMS, Yu-Pack, Registered Mail, and Morning 10 Overnight Mail. We do not currently support JP Express.
La Poste
(France)
LaserShip
OnTrac
Parcelforce
Post
(Austria)
Poste Italiane
Posten
(Norway) Including Bring.
PostNL
(formerly TNT Post Netherlands)
PostNord
(Sweden and Denmark)
Purolator
We do not currently support Purolator International.
Sagawa Express
Swiss Post
TNT
Includes most countries, as well as TNT Express Australia. We do not currently support TNT UK, TNT France, or TNT Italia.
UPS
and
UPS Mail Innovations
We do not currently support UPS Freight, UPS i-parcel, or UPS Air Cargo.
U.S. Postal Service
(USPS, United States Postal Service or US Post Office)
Yamato Transport
(Kuroneko)
Yodel
Other
You can manually add other packages from other services by entering a web site, delivery date, and other info.
In some cases, services we previously supported are no longer available due to changes with the shipping service. These include Australia Post, DHL GlobalMail, DPD UK, Hongkong Post, and Royal Mail. You can still add shipments from these services, but tracking information can only be shown in an online view.
Upvote
Share
4h
Asier G. Morato
Content creator & indie app developer
Such a great way to keep track of your purchases and orders. Hope they add a iOS 14 widget soon.
Upvote
Share
35mins
Send
Supported services
- A fresh look: We’ve touched up every detail to make it easier to keep track of your shipments.
- Subscriptions: Try Deliveries for a month to see if it works for you, or subscribe yearly for a significant discount. One subscription gives you access to Deliveries on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. If you previously purchased the app, you’ll still get most features for no extra charge. Learn more at juncld.com/subs
- Tracking history: For most services, the full history is shown in the app, and it’s archived with the delivery if you ever need to look it up.
- Easier to add deliveries: It’s faster to add new shipments, with improved suggestions, and an “import” option to add multiple shipments from popular sites.
- Drag and drop: Drop emails, links, or text onto the app to add shipments. You can also drag deliveries to other apps, like Mail or Safari.
- Multiple selection: Hold shift or command on your keyboard and click to select multiple items, then archive or share several items at once. You can also use Select All in the Edit menu. If you accidentally delete something, choose Undo.
- Sync: Both iCloud and Junecloud are faster and more reliable. You can also use both, for the benefits of iCloud without missing out on Junecloud features like “Mail to Deliveries” and web access.
- Export: save a complete backup of your active and archived items. Open the File menu, then Export, then choose “All Deliveries”. You’ll get a single file with everything, so it’s easy to share or re-import later.
- Placeholders: Previously labeled “Other”, placeholders now include buttons to quickly edit them or mark them as delivered.
- Dates: the year is now shown for dates further away. On the details screen, click on a countdown like “delivered in 5 days” to see the actual date.
- Item name suggestions: Type a few letters and Deliveries will suggest previous item names.
- Help with mistakes: As you enter information, small mistakes like extra spaces are cleaned up automatically. If you try to save a delivery with an invalid tracking number, the app will let you know, so you can fix the typo or choose a different service.
- Archived items: They’re no longer dimmed out, so they’re easier to read. You can also edit item names without restoring.
- Source details: Deliveries added through email or Safari now include information about where they came from. Click to open the email or web page.
- Sorting: Your manual sort order now syncs with iCloud.
- Internet Access Policy: Apps like Little Snitch can now explain what each connection is used for.
- You didn’t miss versions 4 through 8—we bumped up the number to match Deliveries 9 for iOS. This should make it easier to tell which versions match up.
- On macOS Catalina or later, passwords and session data are saved so all parts of the app can access them. If you occasionally see prompts for keychain access, you’ll see fewer requests over time, and eventually you won’t see them at all.
- Many other improvements to performance and reliability.
- Note: macOS 10.14 or later is required.
In some cases, services we previously supported are no longer available due to changes with the shipping service. These include Australia Post, DHL GlobalMail, DPD UK, Hongkong Post, and Royal Mail. You can still add shipments from these services, but tracking information can only be shown in an online view.
- Amazon Including Amazon.com, Amazon.ca, Amazon.co.uk, Amazon.co.jp, Amazon.de, Amazon.at, Amazon.es, Amazon.fr, and Amazon.it, Amazon.in, as well as Amazon Payments. When you track an Amazon order you’ll get tracking details from many of the shipping companies they use, including the US Postal Service, UPS, OnTrac, LaserShip, Ensenda, Prestige, and more.
- Apple.com Including all international stores.
- Aramex Shop and Ship deliveries only.
- Canada Post (Postes Canada)
- Chronopost (France)
- DHL Including Express deliveries in most countries, as well as most shipments in Germany. Currently DHL GlobalMail information can only be shown in an online view. We do not currently support DHL Express Germany, DHL Parcel UK, SmartMail, DHL ActiveTracing, or DHL Freight.
- DPD Germany. Currently DPD UK information can only be shown in an online view.
- FedEx Including most countries, as well as FedEx SmartPost. We do not currently support FedEx UK.
- GLS Including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, and Spain
- Hermes Logistik Gruppe (HLG) Germany only.
- Japan Post Including EMS, Yu-Pack, Registered Mail, and Morning 10 Overnight Mail. We do not currently support JP Express.
- La Poste (France)
- LaserShip
- OnTrac
- Parcelforce
- Post (Austria)
- Poste Italiane
- Posten (Norway) Including Bring.
- PostNL (formerly TNT Post Netherlands)
- PostNord (Sweden and Denmark)
- Purolator We do not currently support Purolator International.
- Sagawa Express
- Swiss Post
- TNT Includes most countries, as well as TNT Express Australia. We do not currently support TNT UK, TNT France, or TNT Italia.
- UPS and UPS Mail Innovations We do not currently support UPS Freight, UPS i-parcel, or UPS Air Cargo.
- U.S. Postal Service (USPS, United States Postal Service or US Post Office)
- Yamato Transport (Kuroneko)
- Yodel
- Other You can manually add other packages from other services by entering a web site, delivery date, and other info.