Delicious Illustrations

Arnob Mukherjee
Ohh nice cute little illustrations, loved them ❤️
@iamarnob6543 thanks, glad you liked them!
My foodie wife loves making illustrations of yummy food whenever inspiration strikes after a tasty meal. Putting it out there in case they come in handy for your next project! Definitely better than using stock photos. You can also get these illustrations for *free* in exchange for a link. (Email address on the website) The set includes illustrations for 6 colorful desserts, 8 types of common drinks, 16 common dishes including Toast, Waffles, Ramen, Salad, Turkey, Nachos, Taco, Sandwich, Burger, Pizza, Tempura and Sushi and 6 common ingredient symbols. Also included are line icons for Cooking utencils, plates and cutlery, jars and bottles, kitchen , drinks, breakfast, dessert, fruits and vegetables, snacks, fast food and yummy dishes.
