Home
→
Product
→
Delicious App Icons
Delicious App Icons
Give your MacOS app the icon it deserves.
Visit
Upvote 4
30% off
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Delicious icons are the perfect app icons for tech-founders who need a great looking app icon for their next project. With over 100 icons to choose from, there is something for everyone. More icons coming every week.
Launched in
Mac
,
Icons
by
Delicious App Icons
About this launch
Delicious App Icons
Give your MacOS app the icon it deserves.
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Delicious App Icons by
Delicious App Icons
was hunted by
Sebastian Scheerer
in
Mac
,
Icons
. Made by
Sebastian Scheerer
. Featured on December 6th, 2022.
Delicious App Icons
is not rated yet. This is Delicious App Icons's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Day rank
#43
Week rank
#70
