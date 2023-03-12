Create and join custom on-chain March Madness pools.
Free
Degen Brackets allow you to create and join custom on-chain March Madness pools. Built on Polygon and accessible via mobile app.
This product is for you if:
- Web3 early adopter & enthusiast
- Sports fan who thinks legacy providers have poor UX
