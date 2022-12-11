Products
  Home
  Product
  Defynd
Defynd

Defynd

Minimal & out of box logo designs in 2 days

Payment Required
Defind.online is a dedicated platform to get perfect logo design under 2 days to any one looking to find NON AI generated or free category of logo. We design with 12 years of experience and we do design in defined way !
Launched in Branding, Design, Logo Design by
Defynd
About this launch
Defynd
Defynd Minimal & Out of box logo designs in 2 days!
0
reviews
6
followers
Defynd by
Defynd
was hunted by
Milind Bharti
in Branding, Design, Logo Design. Made by
Milind Bharti
. Featured on December 12th, 2022.
Defynd
is not rated yet. This is Defynd 's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#38
Week rank
#30