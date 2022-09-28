Products
This is the latest launch from Defter Notes private beta
See Defter Notes private beta’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Defter Notes
Ranked #9 for today
Defter Notes
iPad app for handwritten spatial notes
Visit
Upvote 5
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Defter Notes is an iPad app for handwritten notes and spatial organization.
It's loved by academics, students, teachers, visual thinkers, writers, designers, illustrators, and productivity focused creatives.
Version 1.1.0 introduces infinite spaces!
Launched in
iPad
,
Productivity
,
Notes
by
Defter Notes private beta
About this launch
Defter Notes private beta
take digital handwritten notes deftly on your iPad
3
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Defter Notes by
Defter Notes private beta
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
iPad
,
Productivity
,
Notes
. Made by
caner ergin
and
Tastan
. Featured on September 29th, 2022.
Defter Notes private beta
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on June 26th, 2021.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#148
Report