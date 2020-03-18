Discussion
Sébastien Audet
Maker
Hey PHers, I'm very excited to launch DefiSnap on Product Hunt! I started DefiSnap as a side project in December and launched it back in January. Since then, I've been pleasantly surprised by the traction the app has been getting. The idea behind launching it to Product Hunt is to expand beyond our current niche and potentially onboard new people into DeFi. :-) This project came to life to solve a big problem I have: it is very hard for me to track my DeFi assets and liabilities. For those that don't know what DeFi is - DeFi is short for "Decentralized Finance". I won't get into the nitty-gritty, but it's basically a new permissionless financial system. Anyone in the world can access to the same financial services, and anyone in the world can build any financial product. Back to the problem. For the past year, the amount of DeFi products has truly exploded and so, I started to experiment with a few products and keep track of my balances in a spreadsheet. As time went on, it became increasingly difficult to maintain. It reached a point where building a full web app was more appealing than updating my spreadsheet. How does it work? DefiSnap and the grand majority of DeFi is built on the Ethereum blockchain. To use DefiSnap, simply enter your ETH address or connect with your favorite wallet. You will then land on the dashboard where your account gets automatically calculated and organized for you. What are the features? - We support about 17 different protocols that vary from lending, derivatives, insurance, real estate and more... - A human-readable transaction history (blockchain transactions are hard to read and understand) - Support for 8 base currencies - You can watch multiple addresses (up to 5) - ENS domain support - DARK MODE!!!
