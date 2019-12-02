Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Nikola Janković
Hunter
Hey, all! The idea for DeFi Saver was born a full year ago and after working on the project for almost as long, we feel it's in a state where a much broader audience of decentralized finance users would find it useful for managing their DeFi portfolios. I'm the Community Manager at Decenter and DeFi Saver and if you know of DeFi Saver you've probably met me as nikola_j on reddit, Maker chat, our discord or any of the DeFi telegram groups. Some of the highlight features of DeFi Saver include: -MakerDAO CDP management with support for both previous and current (Multi-Collateral Dai) versions of the Maker protocol. -Automated management of MakerDAO positions, including both liquidation protection and leverage increase at user predefined ratios. -Smart Savings dashboard that integrates Compound, dYdX, Fulcrum and DSR - Dai Savings Rate (coming soon!) options for lending DAI funds and earning interest, with the option to move funds between protocol in 1 transaction. -Built in exchange that sources liquidity from multiple DEXes (Kyber Network, Uniswap and Oasis) and supports ETH, SAI, DAI, MKR, BAT, ZRX, REP, USDC, WBTC and DGD tokens. -Support for a plethora of wallet options (including MetaMask, Ledger and Trezor hardware wallets, Fortmatic, as well as all mobile wallets such as imToken, Opera or Status). We are always looking for feedback and ways to improve, so please feel free to connect via Twitter or our Discord server. Looking forward to meeting you and making DeFi Saver even better in the future!
Upvote (2)Share