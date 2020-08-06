Discussion
Tamas Torok
Maker
Hey 👋, If you’re into crypto and Decentralized finance then you might like this. I was looking for a website that tracks the newest, hottest DeFi projects since it’s pretty time consuming to subscribe and read all the newsletters, follow influencers and blogs. The noise is just overwhelming. I couldn’t find a tool that lists these fresh projects so I decided to build one. This website currently lists a bunch of DeFi projects (the list is incomplete RN) and also highlights the new projects and the ones with an upcoming token sale (Dex offering). The main value proposition here is to make new projects easily discoverable by visiting the website or subscribing to the newsletter. The website is far from complete, but I wanted to show you guys and early version to get some feedback. What do you think? Is it sg that provides value to you? What’s missing? Thanks!
