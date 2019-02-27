DeFi Pulse: the quintessential radar for the dawn of decentralized finance. Keep up with the metrics that matter from all major DeFi protocols and projects, e.g., Uniswap, Compound, MakerDAO. Quickly compare projects' growth + influence over a 24-hour period.
Scott Lewis
Hey everyone - I’m Scott, co-founder of Concourse Open Community, a growing collection of people from all different backgrounds working on building user-friendly tools for the decentralized ecosystem. One area I’m especially excited about is decentralized finance (or DeFi). It’s been awesome to watch DeFi projects gain real traction over recent months, and the growth shows no sign of slowing. We built DeFi Pulse as a place for tracking that growth. This is just the first product iteration, so follow us for progress and upgrades, and please tell us what you like (or don’t) or what features you want to see added (we’ve got a list going from some great early feedback from the Ethereum community). And if you want to get involved or learn more about Concourse, just reach out to any of us in our Discord (https://discord.gg/eJVtJXR). Everybody’s welcome!
