Jai Pradeesh
Maker
“Code formatting is BORING robot work, not human work.” — HN comment. Hi PH community, Ensuring style guidelines across a codebase has always been a pain. It is common to see developers discussing back and forth on nitpicked issues in PRs. Most formatting misses also breaks CI builds. We’re excited to release DeepSource Transformers that runs code formatters like Black, Go fmt, etc. on every commit and pull request. It takes a couple of minutes to setup and you don’t need to worry about formatting again. We’ve got new transformers lined up (Prettier, StandardJS, Rubocop) to go live in the coming weeks. Do give it a try and let us know your feedback/bugs/suggestions :) Thanks!
