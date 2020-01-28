DeepSource for Go

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jai Pradeesh
Maker
Hiring
Hi PH, Jai here from the DeepSource team. Around a year back, we set out to build a static analysis tool for Python with minimal configuration, low false-positive rate and seamless integration with code review workflow. With hundreds of projects including Uber, NASA, Intel using us for a while now, we're excited to launch support for Go — sticking to the same principles. DeepSource's Go analyzer integrates with GitHub/GitLab pull request workflow and can spot over 150+ issues (anti-patterns, performance optimizations, bug-risks, security vulnerabilities,.). Takes a couple of minutes to integrate. Free to use for open source repositories. Give it a try and let us know what you think! go build
Upvote (6)Share