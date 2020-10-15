DeepSource Discover
Make your first meaningful open-source contribution
Jai Pradeesh
MakerCo-founder, DeepSource
Hi Hunters! 👋 Open-source maintainers dedicate their time doing public good, and they deserve better than getting spammed. We believe Hacktoberfest is a force of good, and want to give new contributors a better way to start contributing. Fixing code quality issues is easy for a beginner, and improves the open-source project in a positive way. That’s why we built Discover. If you’re a first time contributor to open-source (or) up for a meaningful contribution as part of Hacktoberfest, go to https://deepsource.io/discover/ to find an issue, fix it and send a pull request. Each contribution counts. Feedback/suggestions/bugs, let us know @DeepSourceHQ on Twitter. Happy Hacktoberfest!
Mohammed Rafy
All things Community
For someone getting started with open-source projects this is incredible and launched at the right time of Hacktoberfest. 👌
Merlin Laffitte
Maker - Tabby, Focus on what matters
This is a really nice idea! Contributers should have the possibility to quickly choose a relevant project to help. Quick question: how are the projects ranked? By popularity or does it adapt to the user's contribution history? Congrats on the launch guys! I look forward to trying it ;)
