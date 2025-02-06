Launches
Deepseek-VL2
Deepseek-VL2
MoE Vision-Language, Now Easier to Access
DeepSeek-VL2 are open-source vision-language models with strong multimodal understanding, powered by an efficient MoE architecture. Easily test them out with the new Hugging Face demo.
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
Deepseek-VL2 by
Deepseek-VL2
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Featured on February 10th, 2025.
Deepseek-VL2
is not rated yet. This is Deepseek-VL2's first launch.