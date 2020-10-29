discussion
Jakub Jurovych
Maker
Hi everyone, Deepnote co-founder here. Excited to be opening Deepnote beta access and sharing it with the Product Hunt community. We built Deepnote because we experienced the pain of working with legacy notebooks — trying to reproduce other people's work, guessing dependencies, managing database credentials, screenshotting results... You know the drill. We didn't want to use software engineer's tools for a data scientist's job. We wanted to build a notebook for data science teams and create an interface that is both powerful and easy to use, treats collaboration as a first class citizen, and scales with the team. Over the past 2 years, we've been refining the product with hundreds of users and teams in our private beta. We created Deepnote. Deepnote is under active development and there's a lot more to come. We believe notebooks are a medium that can reach far beyond data science teams and democratize data in organizations. We hope you join us on the journey of reimagining how we work with data 💙.
Juraj Pal
Head of Product at Slido
Congrats on the launch @alzbeta_dlha and the team!
Amy
Congrats! Major Deepnote fangirl here. You guys have built an amazing notebook experience. Bravo.
Axel ThomsonFounder@Ribbon - Instant user interviews
This looks great, can't wait to play around with it! Congrats on the launch!
