Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. DeepHermes 3
DeepHermes 3

DeepHermes 3

Intuitive responses and deep reasoning, in one model
DeepHermes 3 from Nous Research is a Llama-3.1 8B based LLM with a toggleable reasoning mode for complex tasks. Combines fast responses with deep, chain-of-thought reasoning.
Free
Launch tags:
Open SourceArtificial IntelligenceDevelopment

Meet the team

DeepHermes 3 gallery image
DeepHermes 3 gallery image
DeepHermes 3 gallery image
DeepHermes 3 gallery image
DeepHermes 3 gallery image
About this launch
DeepHermes 3
DeepHermes 3
Intuitive Responses and Deep Reasoning, in One Model.
62
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
DeepHermes 3 by
DeepHermes 3
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in Open Source, Artificial Intelligence, Development. Featured on February 18th, 2025.
DeepHermes 3
is not rated yet. This is DeepHermes 3's first launch.