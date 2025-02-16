Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
DeepHermes 3
DeepHermes 3
Intuitive responses and deep reasoning, in one model
Visit
Upvote 62
DeepHermes 3 from Nous Research is a Llama-3.1 8B based LLM with a toggleable reasoning mode for complex tasks. Combines fast responses with deep, chain-of-thought reasoning.
Free
Launch tags:
Open Source
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Development
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
DeepHermes 3
Intuitive Responses and Deep Reasoning, in One Model.
Follow
62
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
DeepHermes 3 by
DeepHermes 3
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Development
. Featured on February 18th, 2025.
DeepHermes 3
is not rated yet. This is DeepHermes 3's first launch.