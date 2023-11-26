Products
This is the latest launch from Deepchecks Monitoring
See Deepchecks Monitoring’s previous launch →
Deepchecks LLM Evaluation
Deepchecks LLM Evaluation
Validate, monitor, and safeguard LLM-based apps
Upvote 63
Continuously validate LLM-based applications including LLM hallucinations, performance metrics, and potential pitfalls throughout the entire lifecycle from pre-deployment and internal experimentation to production.🚀
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
Deepchecks Monitoring
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Deepchecks Monitoring
Open Source Monitoring for AI & ML
27
reviews
416
followers
Follow for updates
Deepchecks LLM Evaluation by
Deepchecks Monitoring
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
philip tannor
,
Shir Chorev
,
Divyansh Chaurasia👨🏻💻
and
Noam Bressler
. Featured on November 28th, 2023.
Deepchecks Monitoring
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 27 users. It first launched on June 18th, 2023.
Upvotes
63
Comments
22
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
