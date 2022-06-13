Products
Deep Talk
Deep Talk
Turn text into powerful data
AI Platform 🧠 to find sales opportunities, complaints, feature requests, emergencies, etc. on your text data with No-Code.
Sentiment analysis, topic detection, clustering, text data analysis in an-easy-to use AI platform 🔥
Launched in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Deep Talk
About this launch
Deep Talk by
Deep Talk
was hunted by
Juan José Soto
in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Juan José Soto
,
pd
and
Oswaldo Badillo
. Featured on June 15th, 2022.
Deep Talk
is not rated yet. This is Deep Talk's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#14
Weekly rank
#45
