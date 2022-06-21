Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Deep Quotes Widget
Ranked #18 for today
Deep Quotes Widget
Daily deep quotes for you
Visit
Upvote 3
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Thought-provoking, inspirational quotes widgets updated several times a day for your phone.
Put some deep quotes on your phone home screen with just one tap.
No in-app purchases. We don't collect your data. All widget sizes supported
Launched in
Productivity
by
Deep Quotes Widget
Follow for updates
Flatfile
Ad
The platform to replace your homegrown importer
About this launch
Deep Quotes Widget
Daily Deep Quotes For You
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Deep Quotes Widget by
Deep Quotes Widget
was hunted by
Igor Dyachuk
in
Productivity
. Made by
Igor Dyachuk
and
Alexey Primechaev
. Featured on June 22nd, 2022.
Deep Quotes Widget
is not rated yet. This is Deep Quotes Widget's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Daily rank
#18
Weekly rank
#40
Report