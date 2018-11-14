Deep Dive Duck

🕷We will monitor up to 1000 pages of your competitors' sites.
🔎We look for changes.
🏙We screenshot + extract text & html changes.
🎯We use AI to detect key changes (and ignore false positives).
🤖We use AI to categorize pages & changes.
📬We email you weekly reports.
🚂Zero config (just give us top level URLs).
🦆Deep competitive intelligence.
pete brayMakerPro@petebray · old timey coder / product / digi nomad
We're so excited to launch DDD today! There're so many insights to gain from your competitors' sites: new job listings, staff changes, price adjustments, new products, changing offices, and more. BUT how to keep track of all that? You really can't. But DDD can 🧐 We'll spider up to 100 pages for up to 10 of your competitors' sites. Our AI platform will categorize pages and changes into meaningful themes. And we'll detect key changes, while bypassing false positive noise (such as simple copyright year updates, header changes, and the like). Each week, we will send you a single report summarized all of the key changes we've found. We're free to try for 1 month with no credit card required. We'd love to hear what you think?
