Home
→
Product
→
decube
decube
Be the first to learn and act on data quality issues.
decube is a data observability platform that helps data teams better understand the health of data in their system and prevent data quality incidents. Make your data more reliable today.
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
Data
,
Database
by
decube
About this launch
decube
Be the first to learn and act on data quality issues.
decube by
decube
was hunted by
Melanie Yong
in
Developer Tools
,
Data
,
Database
. Made by
Melanie Yong
and
Izzudin Hafiz
. Featured on November 10th, 2022.
decube
is not rated yet. This is decube's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#30
Week rank
#167
