Decode the Identity
Decode the Identity
Think you know your brands?
Upvote 70
Think you know your world's most iconic brands with just a glimpse? Dive into our fast-paced visual brand trivia where identities are misty but hints are loud and clear. A surprise awaits you in the end =)
Design Tools
Games
Design resources
Decode the Identity
About this launch
Decode the Identity
Think you know your brands?
Decode the Identity by
Decode the Identity
Moksh Garg
Design Tools
Games
Design resources
Moksh Garg
Chirag Singla
kushum-sonali
shahil hussain
Mohit Yadav
Vikas Rawat
. Featured on January 12th, 2024.
Decode the Identity
is not rated yet. This is Decode the Identity's first launch.
