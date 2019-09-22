Discussion
David Dal Busco
Maker
Hi everybody, I'm really happy to share DeckDeckGo, the project Nicolas Mattia and I developed in our free time. It's a web editor for presentations. It works on any device: projectors, desktops, mobiles or tablets. Every presentation you publish is shared online as a standalone application ("Progressive Web App" to be more specific). We added handy features to make the user experience more enjoyable. Full screen editing, native Unsplash and Tenor integrations (for stock photos and gifs) and a special template for YouTube videos. Out of the box, all presentations can be remote controlled with our "remote control" application. Finally, it was developed with a developer mindset. It is open source. We also ensured that both the editor and our starter kit for developers are using the same engine (you can either use the editor or directly edit the presentations with HTML or Markdown). Check it out on deckdeckgo.com. Looking forward to hear your feedbacks!
