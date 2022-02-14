Products
Deck Beta
Deck Beta
One-click invitation to Slack, Google Group, Atlassian Cloud
🏷 Payment Required
Productivity
+ 1
Deck is a web app to help you easily grant access to cloud applications like Slack, Atlassian Cloud, Google Group for your teammates. With our predefined templates, managers can invite/remove users to multiple cloud directories in one click.
Featured
1h ago