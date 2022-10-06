Products
Home
→
Product
→
Decision Game
Decision Game
A fun game to stop overthinking
More choices make us less likely to take action (a.k.a. Analysis Paralysis). Adding constraints helps to stop overthinking. The game incentives you to make a decision quickly to save Kitty from the Overthinking Monster! 👻
Launched in
Productivity
,
Games
by
About this launch
Decision Game by
Decision Game
was hunted by
Marc Lou
in
Productivity
,
Games
. Made by
Marc Lou
. Featured on October 10th, 2022.
Decision Game
is not rated yet. This is Decision Game's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
7
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#5
