Rolandas Barysas
Hello fellow makers and product hunters! I want to show you my personal budgeting software that I've been using for the past three years. The idea of Decent Budget is to create your budgeting plan by selecting percent of income or a fixed amount for categories you want to budget, and every month budget will be calculated using income you accumulated last month. Life is unpredictable, and we might go off-budget from time to time. And that's okay—in Decent Budget, you'll see your budgeted expenses percentage, which tracks how much of your expenses this month were budgeted. If you buy something off-budget, you can offset that purchase by withdrawing funds from the budget, which will bring back your budgeted expenses to 100%. Neat! We all want to feel safe, and there's no better way than to have a reserve of funds when things go wrong. But how much do you really need? Decent Budget has something called Essentials: a special tag for most vital categories. Essential expenses are grouped and shown in essentials report, where you'll see essential expenses percentage and estimated time you could survive buying only essential things if your income stops today. There are more things like checklists, vaults, daily/monthly expense comparisons, reconciliation reminders and transactions tracking, but I encourage everyone to take a look for themselves and tell me what you think!
