  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Debug Mail
Ranked #16 for today

Debug Mail

Easy-to-use mail server for developers

Free Options
Debug Mail is a mail server that intercepts and stores all outgoing email traffic.
No more annoying forwarding, mailing lists and inboxes cluttered with debug emails!
Launched in Email, SaaS, Developer Tools
About this launch
0
reviews
11
followers
was hunted by
Cyril Dubson
in Email, SaaS, Developer Tools. Made by
Cyril Dubson
. Featured on October 4th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Debug Mail's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
6
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#55