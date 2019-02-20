Debtrail is a modern and simple debt collector, that allows you to recover lend money with minimal effort by sending reminders to debtors. It’s for people that lend money and later have some issues to bring their money back due the lack of communication.
- Pros:
easy to useCons:
an API maybe ?
would be nice a pc appManuel Oliver has used this product for one week.
Michael Clapton@michaelclaptonm · Mining all day long
Great job @kadukeitor , very useful when you need to remember your friends to pay you back.
Jorge GarciaMaker@kadukeitor · coding, coding ... cooooding
Debtrail have a modern interface that presents in real-time the balance of unpaid debts, also provides a way to check the reminders that were sent and the actions that happen in every single debt. With Debtrail you can create recurrent debts, this feature can be really helpful in several cases, one example is a landlord that every month needs to check the payments from his tenants.
Alberto Ortega Palacios@albertoortega
Great app, it is very easy to work with it. Thanks for shared it with us.
Manuel Oliver@manuel_oliver
Very useful. Thanks for shared it.
