DebatoMate

DebatoMate

Your self-hostable AI debate companion

Elevate your debating game, one chat at a time, with DebatoMate. Choose topics, state positions, craft compelling arguments, face counterarguments, and receive constructive feedback, all in one self-hostable chatbot. 🚀
Education
Games
Online Learning
DebatoMate
DebatoMate
DebatoMateYour Self-Hostable AI Debate Companion
DebatoMate by
DebatoMate
was hunted by
Tham (Sylvia) Nguyen
in Education, Games, Online Learning. Made by
Tham (Sylvia) Nguyen
and
Mai Quang Tuan
. Featured on August 11th, 2023.
DebatoMate
is not rated yet. This is DebatoMate's first launch.
