Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
DebatoMate
DebatoMate
Your self-hostable AI debate companion
Visit
Upvote 11
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Elevate your debating game, one chat at a time, with DebatoMate. Choose topics, state positions, craft compelling arguments, face counterarguments, and receive constructive feedback, all in one self-hostable chatbot. 🚀
Launched in
Education
Games
Online Learning
by
DebatoMate
Remotebase
Ad
Build remote engineering teams in 24 hours
About this launch
DebatoMate
Your Self-Hostable AI Debate Companion
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
DebatoMate by
DebatoMate
was hunted by
Tham (Sylvia) Nguyen
in
Education
,
Games
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Tham (Sylvia) Nguyen
and
Mai Quang Tuan
. Featured on August 11th, 2023.
DebatoMate
is not rated yet. This is DebatoMate's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report