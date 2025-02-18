Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
DearFlow
8. DearFlow
Clear your inbox. Clear your mind.
Visit
Upvote 187
DearFlow features Flora - an AI assistant that works for you, PROACTIVELY. Flora helps you stay on top of your inbox, free up your mental bandwidth with pre-drafted emails, follow-up reminders, smart email labels, unsubscribe suggestion, and more!
Free
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Virtual Assistants
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
DearFlow - Proactive AI Assistant
Clear your inbox. Clear your mind.
Follow
187
Points
32
Comments
#8
Day Rank
#27
Week Rank
DearFlow by
DearFlow - Proactive AI Assistant
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Virtual Assistants
. Made by
Henry Diep
,
Benjamin Drury
,
Rachel Vu
,
Shobrun Jamil Bagastio
and
Jerry Lucas
. Featured on February 19th, 2025.
DearFlow - Proactive AI Assistant
is not rated yet. This is DearFlow - Proactive AI Assistant's first launch.