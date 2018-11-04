DearEle.com is all about setting email reminders. Send an email like 4hours@dearele.com and DearEle will remind you with an email after 4 hours.
Hi, I made a simple email reminder app. Send an email like 8hours@dearele.com and receive an email reminder after 8 hours. No need for separate reminder apps, no need to open calendar and set reminders. You can also send mails in the following format. 4hours@dearele.com 3days@dearele.com tomorrow@dearele.com tomorrow2pm@dearele.com wednesday@dearele.com wed@dearele.com nextweek@dearele.com nextmonth@dearele.com Feel free to use it and let me know your opinions and suggestions. Thank you Kishore
