Hey Product Hunters 👋 Thought this would be a cool project to finally launch. DealStreetBets is a way to share and discover new investment opportunities. Type of deal flow we support 👇 🚀 Startups (Reg CF, Reg A+, Reg D 506c) 🏠 Real Estate (Reg CF, Reg A+) 🏪 Small Businesses (Reg CF) 🚪 Company Exits 📈 IPO's 🛒 SPAC's 🎲 Rolling Funds 👥 Syndicates 🖊️ Reg D 506c funds 🎨 Art 🧸 Collectibles 🍷 Wine & 🌐 Web Domains for sale. Deal flow is sent to our review team and routed to its proper channel for investment. We currently only support deal flow conducted through funding portals, marketplaces, and crowdfunding sites. *For informational, entertainment, or educational purposes only. *We do not provide personal investment advice and not a qualified licensed investment advisor … Conduct your own due diligence, or consult a licensed financial advisor or broker. Appreciate all feedback! Happy Hunting. 🎯
