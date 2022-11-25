Products
Dealster
Dealster
A platform for finding the best deals in software
Visit
Upvote 63
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
I got annoyed by googling "top black friday software deals 2022" so I made a platform where users can submit the best deals. This won't be limited to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, I want the platform to be active all year long.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Dealster
About this launch
Dealster
A platform for finding the best deals in software
1
review
69
followers
Follow for updates
Dealster by
Dealster
was hunted by
Kitze (Kitze)
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Kitze (Kitze)
,
Fran Zekan
and
Praneet Rohida
. Featured on November 25th, 2022.
Dealster
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Dealster's first launch.
