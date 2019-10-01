Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
10 Reviews
Natalia Guerra
Maker
At Dealhack we know that price and budgets matter. But we also know that time is precious and so is personal data. That is why, we created a browser extension that helps you save money and time, without risking your personal information. An extension developed to be simple and easy to use. And aimed at doing one thing right: provide you with top deals to help you decide what and where to buy it from. Try it out and let us know what you think! We are always looking for ways to improve! http://get.dealhack.com/
Upvote (1)Share
fine product, help to save your money!
UpvoteShare